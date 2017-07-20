Local Govts Urged to Support Deradicalization Efforts

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) chief Suhardi Alius has urged local officials to support deradicalization efforts.



"They are currently not very active," the BNPT chief said in North Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon.

Many local officials do not recognize terrorism threats in their regions. They do not protect former terrorists in their areasMany former terrorists still cannot get equal treatments. They still cannot enjoy public services."These issues can make former terrorists rejoin terror cells," the BNPT chief stated.(WAH)