New OJK Leaders Inaugurated

JISDOR Depreciates 16 Points

JCI Rises 0.16% in First Session

Court Sentences 2 E-KTP Graft Case Defendants

Laos FM to Visit Indonesia Next Week

Local Govts Urged to Support Deradicalization Efforts

M Sholahadhin Azhar    •    20 Juli 2017 18:48 WIB
terrorism
En National (En)
Local Govts Urged to Support Deradicalization Efforts
BNPT chief Suhardi Alius (Photo:MTVN/Farida Noris)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) chief Suhardi Alius has urged local officials to support deradicalization efforts.

"They are currently not very active," the BNPT chief said in North Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon.

Many local officials do not recognize terrorism threats in their regions. They do not protect former terrorists in their areas

Many former terrorists still cannot get equal treatments. They still cannot enjoy public services.

"These issues can make former terrorists rejoin terror cells," the BNPT chief stated.


(WAH)

