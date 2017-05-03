GNPF-MUI Promises Peaceful Rally

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The National Movement of defenders of Indonesian Ulema council's Edicts (GNPF-MUI) has promised that the May 5 rally will run peacefully.



"It should be peaceful," GNPF-MUI member Kapitra Ampera said on Wednesday.

Muslim hardliners will gather during the Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama's blasphemy trial. They will gather outside the venue.Muslim hardliners will monitor the North Jakarta District Court's verdict. They will demand the harshest sentence.Previously, public prosecutors demanded a year in prison with two years of probation for the politician.(WAH)