En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

GNPF-MUI Promises Peaceful Rally

Arga sumantri    •    03 Mei 2017 19:44 WIB
governor basuki tjahaja purnama
En National (En)
GNPF-MUI Promises Peaceful Rally
Kapitra Ampera (Photo:Antara/Jefri Aries)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The National Movement of defenders of Indonesian Ulema council's Edicts (GNPF-MUI) has promised that the May 5 rally will run peacefully.

"It should be peaceful," GNPF-MUI member Kapitra Ampera said on Wednesday.

Baca juga
Muslim hardliners will gather during the Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama's blasphemy trial. They will gather outside the venue.

Muslim hardliners will monitor the North Jakarta District Court's verdict. They will demand the harshest sentence.

Previously, public prosecutors demanded a year in prison with two years of probation for the politician.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0438 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv