KPK Senior Investigator Attacked With Acid

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Novel Baswedan, a Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) senior investigator, was attacked with hydrochloric acid by two unidentified men on Tuesday morning.



"We were informed by his family," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said.

Novel was attacked after a morning prayer in a mosque. He was ambushed on the way home.Novel was rescued by nearby people. He was rushed to the hospital.(WAH)