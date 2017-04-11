En
Burger

China Remains World's Biggest Executioner: Amnesty

North Korea Vows Response to 'Reckless' US Navy Move

KPK Senior Investigator Attacked With Acid

Damar Iradat    •    11 April 2017 12:35 WIB
corruption
En National (En)
KPK Senior Investigator Attacked With Acid
Novel Baswedan (Photo:Antara/Reno Esnir)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Novel Baswedan, a Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) senior investigator, was attacked with hydrochloric acid by two unidentified men on Tuesday morning.

"We were informed by his family," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said.

Novel was attacked after a morning prayer in a mosque. He was ambushed on the way home. 

Novel was rescued by nearby people. He was rushed to the hospital.



(WAH)

