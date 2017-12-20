Jokowi to Inaugurate Power Plant Project in Nabire

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and First Lady Iriana Widodo will travel to Nabire, Papua on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.



According to the schedule. the PDIP politician will inaugurate a power plant project in Nabire distict. After that, he will inspect an airport procetin Nabire regency.

The gas power plant is constructed by PT Wijaya Karya. The 20 Megawatt power plant is managed by Wartsila and PT EPC,Earlier today, the former Jakarta governor attended a public event in Sorong city. At the event, he distributed more than two thousand land certificates for Sorong residents.In the beginning of his 5-day tour, the former Solo mayor visited Yogyakarta and East Java. Before returning to Jakarta, he will visit Bali and Central Java.(WAH)