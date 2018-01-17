En
Idrus Marham Asked to Resign as Golkar Secretary General

Dheri Agriesta    •    17 Januari 2018 13:44 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Idrus Marham Asked to Resign as Golkar Secretary General
Vice President Jusuf Kalla (Photo: Medcom.id/Dheri Agriesta)

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla has requested Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marham to step down as Golkar Party secretary general.

"A secretary General is difficult to hold multiple positions. He may want to hold multiple positions," said the senior Golkar Party politician in Central Jakarta on Wednesday morning.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated two new cabinet members at State Palace in Gambir, Central Jakarta on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

Golkar Party secretary general Idrus Marham was appointed as social affairs minister to replace Khofifah Indar Parawansa who will run in the East Java gubernatorial election.

Former National Armed Forces (TNI) commander General (Ret) Moeldoko was appointed presidential chief of staff to replace Teten Masduki who will work as presidential special staff coordinator.


(WAH)

