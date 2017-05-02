Rizal Ramli Summoned As Witness in BLBI Case

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Monday summoned former minister Rizal Ramli as a witness in Bank Indonesia Liquidity Assisstance (BLBI) corruption case.
"He will be examined as a witness in BLBI corruption case," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said.
House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto has been banned from travelling abroad for six months.
Novel Baswedan, a Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) senior investigator, was attacked with hydrochloric acid by two unidenti…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) reportedly has caught a state-owned enterprise official during a sting operation.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) will bring eight witnesses in the second hearing in the electronic identitity card (e-…
The Corruption Eradication Commision (KPK) has identified new suspects in the corruption case in the electronic identitiy card (e-…
House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto has denied involvement in an alleged corruption case in connection with the electro…
The Corruption Eradication Comission (KPK) summoned four Constitutional Court (MK) judges as witnesses in a bribery case involving…
Former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono will report former Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chief Antasari Azhar.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned two Constitutional Court (MK) judges I Dewa Gede Palguna and Manahan Sito…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) will investigate abandoned government projects.
Mengemil memang nikmat, namun jika tak memperhatikan jumlah kalori yang masuk, berat badan Anda bisa…
Bermain di luar rumah sangat dianjurkan untuk dilakukan anak. Mengapa?
Most political parties have rejected the presidential threshold for the 2019 presidential election.
The Jakarta Metro Police is ready for the May Day rally in the capital.
The House of Representatives has approved the inquiry right against the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).
The Confederation of Workers Unions (KSPI) has claimed that around 150 thousand workers will join a rally in Jakarta during May Da…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has included the perjury suspect Miryam S. Haryani on the most-wanted list.
The Indonesian Workers Union Confederation (KSPSI) has promised that the May Day celebration will run peacefully.
The Peatland Restoration Agency has been urged to preserve peat domes to prevent forest fires.
The Indonesia Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) has prepared the recruitment process for the 2018 West Java gubernatorial electi…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named former National Bank Restructuring Agency (BPPN) head Syafruddin Arsyad Tumm…
The verdict over the blaspemy case of the Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama is set to be announced on May 9…