Rizal Ramli Summoned As Witness in BLBI Case

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Monday summoned former minister Rizal Ramli as a witness in Bank Indonesia Liquidity Assisstance (BLBI) corruption case.



"He will be examined as a witness in BLBI corruption case," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said.

KPK named former National Bank Restructuring Agency (BPPN) head Syafrudin Arsyad Temenggung as a suspect in BLBI corruption case last month.Syafruddin issued a receipt for BLBI debtor Sjamsul Nursalim in 2004. The receipt was issued although the debt was not fully paid.BPPN issued receipts for BLBI debtors during Megawati Soekarnoputri's era. The policy was intended to protect cooperative BLBI debtors from legal charges.(WAH)