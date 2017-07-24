KPK Leaders Meet INAGSOC Officials

Metrotvnews,com, Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chief Agus Rahardjo received the Indonesia Asian Games Organizing Committee (INASGOC) head Erick tohir on Monday, July 24, 2017.



"We met with INASGOC officials," the KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said.

"We addressed anti-corruption measures," the former anti-corruption activist added.Indonesia will host the Asian Games in August-September 2018. The country will hold the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.An additional budget was approved by the government earlier this month. The additional budget was transferred by the Finance Ministry few days ago.(WAH)