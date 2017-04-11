KPK Chief Condemns Acid Attack

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chief Agus Rahardjo has condemned an acid attack toward a KPK senior investigator.



Novel Baswedan was attacked by two unidentified men on Tuesday morning. Novel was attacked outside his home in North Jakarta.

"Police will investigate the attack," Agus said.Agus mentioned that KPK is investigating the e-ID corruption case. Agus suspected that the acid attack is connected with the e-ID corruption case."It is the biggest corruption case," Agus said.(WAH)