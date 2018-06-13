Boat Sinks in Makassar, 13 Dead

Jakarta: At least 13 people were killed after a boat sank off the coast of South Sulawesi on Wednesday.



KM Arista sank near Paotere port at 12:45 PM Central Indonesia Time. It carried around 35 passengers during the incident.

The boat was en route from Makassar to Barrang Lompo island. It was hit by big waves and strong winds."We have identified the victims. We have treated the survivors," said South Sulawesi Political Affairs and National Unity Agency head Asmanto Baso Lewa said.The search and rescue operation was carried out by police, National SAR Agency (Basarnas) officials and volunteers. The survivors were transported to Jala Ammari and Makassar Academy hospitals.(WAH)