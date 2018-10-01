Jokowi Inaugurates East Kalimantan, South Sumatra Governors

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated two elected-governors and deputy governors during a swearing-in ceremony at the State Palace in Central Jakarta on Monday.



The elected-governors and deputy governors were East Kalimanta governor-elect Isran Noor and his deputy-elect Hadi Mulyadi as well as South Sumatra governer-elect Herman Deru and his deputy-elect Mawardi Yahya.

"We will fulfill our duties as governors and vice governors," the elected governors and deputy governors said.The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Vice President Jusuf Kalla, Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo, State Secretary Minister Pratikno and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.Indonesia held another simultaneous regional elections in June 2018. Voters elected regional leaders in 17 provinces, 39 cities and 115 regencies.Before winning the South Sumatra gubernatorial election, Herman served as East Ogan Komering Ulu regent from 2005-2015. In the meantime, Isran led East Kutai regency in 2009-2015.(WAH)