Jokowi Issues Decree on Sandiaga's Resignation

TNI, Polri Reiterate Neutrality in 2019 Elections

Nur Azizah    •    18 September 2018 12:47 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Issues Decree on Sandiaga's Resignation
Home Affairs Ministry regional autonomy director general Sumarsono (Photo:Medcom.id/Dheri)

Jakarta: The Home Affairs Ministry on Tuesday confirmed President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has issued the presidential decree on the resignation of Sandiaga Uno as Jakarta vice governor.

"We have issued the presidential decree," Home Affairs Ministry's regional autonomy director general Sumarsono told reporters.

Previous Jakarta vice governor Sandiaga Uno stepped down from his position after he was picked as Prabowo Subianto's running mate for the 2019 presidential election. The influential businessman read his resignation letter in front of Jakarta Legislative Council members last month.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.

The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.



(WAH)

