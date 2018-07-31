Jakarta to Prepare Shelters for Online Motorcyle Taxi drivers

Jakarta: The Jakarta provincial administration is preparing 500 online motorcycle taxi shelters across the capital city.



With the program, online motrocycle drivers are urged to pick up their customers in designated places. They are probihited to park their motorbikes on the roads.

"We are still preparing the shelters. We want to cooperate with other stakeholders," said Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno at Smesco Building, Pancoran, South Jakarta on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.According to the Gerindra Party politician, local authorities have approached building owners to accomodate online motorcycle taxi drivers. They have also proposed some measures to ease traffic congestion."This problem is often complained by road users. The traffic is usually blocked by online motorcycle taxi drivers," he added.(WAH)