PKS May Stay Neutral in 2019 Presidential Election

Jakarta: PKS politician Suhud Aliyuddin has claimed that his party could stay neutral in the upcoming presidential election.



"If the situation gets difficult, we may choose that option," he told reporters on Wednesday.

PKS has held a number of meeting with Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto. The party has proposed PKS Advisory Council leader Salim Segaf al Jufri and popular cleric Abdul Somad as Prabowo's running mate."If they propose another name, we will formulate an official response," he added.Gerindra Party and PKS formed a coalition in the 2017 Jakarta gubernatorial election. The two political parties also worked together in this year's West Java gubernatorial election.Indonesia will hold a simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registartion of presidential candidates this month.(WAH)