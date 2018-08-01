En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

PKS May Stay Neutral in 2019 Presidential Election

Whisnu Mardiansyah    •    01 Agustus 2018 18:43 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
PKS May Stay Neutral in 2019 Presidential Election
PKS has held a number of meeting with Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto. (Photo:Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

Jakarta: PKS politician Suhud Aliyuddin has claimed that his party could stay neutral in the upcoming presidential election.

"If the situation gets difficult, we may choose that option," he told reporters on Wednesday.

Baca juga
PKS has held a number of meeting with Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto. The party has proposed PKS Advisory Council leader Salim Segaf al Jufri and popular cleric Abdul Somad as Prabowo's running mate.

"If they propose another name, we will formulate an official response," he added.

Gerindra Party and PKS formed a coalition in the 2017 Jakarta gubernatorial election. The two political parties also worked together in this year's West Java gubernatorial election.

Indonesia will hold a simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registartion of presidential candidates this month.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0383 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv