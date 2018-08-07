4,636 Tourists Evacuated from Gili Islands

Jakarta: The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) on Tuesday reported the joint rescue team have evacuated 4,636 tourists from Gili islands.



"3,673 of them were evacuated to Bangsal Port. The other 193 were evacuated to Lembar Port. The remaining 770 were evacuated to Benoa Port," BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit the island of Lombok on Sunday. With a depth of 15 km, the epicenter was located 18 km northwest of East Lombok regency.The powerful eathquake triggered small tsunami waves in several regions. According to authorities, the tremor was felt in Bali, Sumbawa and Java.Gili islands are a group of 3 small islands, Gili Trawangan, Gili Meno and Gili Air, in the northwest of Lombok island. The islands are a popular tourist destination in West Nusa Tenggara province.(WAH)