4,636 Tourists Evacuated from Gili Islands

Jakarta: The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) on Tuesday reported the joint rescue team have evacuated 4,636 tourists from Gili islands.
"3,673 of them were evacuated to Bangsal Port. The other 193 were evacuated to Lembar Port. The remaining 770 were evacuated to Benoa Port," BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.
The National District Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has reported that Lombok residents currently need reliable supplies of clean water.
The death toll from Sunday's magnitude 7.0 earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara province has risen to 91.
The number of deaths from Sunday's 7.0 magnitude earthquake has once again risen to 98.
