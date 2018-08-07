En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

4,636 Tourists Evacuated from Gili Islands

Fachri Audhia Hafiez    •    07 Agustus 2018 19:31 WIB
disaster (en)
En National (En)
4,636 Tourists Evacuated from Gili Islands
The islands are a popular tourist destination in West Nusa Tenggara province. (Photo:MoFA)

Jakarta: The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) on Tuesday reported the joint rescue team have evacuated 4,636 tourists from Gili islands.

"3,673 of them were evacuated to Bangsal Port. The other 193 were evacuated to Lembar Port. The remaining 770 were evacuated to Benoa Port," BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

Baca juga
A magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit the island of Lombok on Sunday. With a depth of 15 km, the epicenter was located 18 km northwest of East Lombok regency.

The powerful eathquake triggered small tsunami waves in several regions. According to authorities, the tremor was felt in Bali, Sumbawa and Java.

Gili islands are a group of 3 small islands, Gili Trawangan, Gili Meno and Gili Air, in the northwest of Lombok island. The islands are a popular tourist destination in West Nusa Tenggara province.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0395 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv