15 Thousand Police Personnel to Guard IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting

Jakarta: The National Police is committed to increase the security ahead of the IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting in the holiday island of Bali.
According to the government, the meeting will take place in Nusa Dua on October 12-14. The country will welcome as many as 15 thousand participants from various countries.
The National Police has mapped five conflict-prone provinces ahead of the upcoming regional elections.
The Jakarta Metro Police has temporarily stopped odd-even license plate policy in Jakarta city center during Eid al-Fitr holidays.…
The National Police has recorded as many as 481 traffic accidents since the beginning of Eid al-Fitr holidays.…
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has launched the 2018 Ketupat Operation to guard the Eid al-Fitr mass exodus.
Disarankan Anda tak mengonsumsi makanan yang mengandung lemak jahat. Makanlah makanan yang tinggi se…
Disarankan Anda tak mengonsumsi makanan yang mengandung lemak jahat. Makanlah makanan yang tinggi se…
PSI secretary general Raja Juli Antoni has hinted Papua Governor Lukas Enembe may join incumbent President Joko "Jokowi"…
The Jakarta Metro police reportedly needs at least eight thousand personnel to secure the upcoming Asian Para Games.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned PLN corporate planning director Syofvi Felienty Roekman as a witness in a…
Presidential hopeful Prabowo Subianto gathered the leaders of his supporting parties at his home in South Jakarta on Friday.
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday officially appointed businessman Erick Tohar to lead his campaign tea…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited the family of former President Abdurrahman Wahid in Ciganjur, South Jakarta on Fr…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla received Muhammadiyah Youth head Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak at his office on Friday, September 7, 2018.
Social Affairs Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita on Friday met with Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) leaders to increase …
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho has confirmed that at least 4,053 villages curren…