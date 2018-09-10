15 Thousand Police Personnel to Guard IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting

Jakarta: The National Police is committed to increase the security ahead of the IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting in the holiday island of Bali.



According to the government, the meeting will take place in Nusa Dua on October 12-14. The country will welcome as many as 15 thousand participants from various countries.

"We are planning to deploy around 15 thousand personnel in order to protect the guests," National Police spokesperson Inspector General Setyo Wasisto told reporters on Monday.In addition, police will implement a number of measures to guard meeting halls, hotels and other public places. They will also coordinate with other related agencies to monitor Bali and its nearby regions."We are confident that the condition will be safe and conducive," the National Police offical added.(WAH)