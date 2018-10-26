President Jokowi Supports Changes in Medical World

Samarinda: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) supports the spirit of changing the world of medicine in Indonesia to meet the needs of the modern era.



According to President Widodo, global changes have occurred in all aspects of human life, both social, political, economic, cultural and medical.



"Inevitably we all have to follow these changes, because if we just remain like this, we will be left far behind," said Jokowi, during his speech at the opening of the Conference of the Indonesian Medical Association (IDI) and the Indonesian Doctors` Wife Association (IIDI) at the Convention Building Hall, Samarinda, on Thursday (10/25).



Jokowi said he hopes that doctors in Indonesia can learn from the success of Gojek, Tokopedia, Bukalapak, which he judged would quickly change the world.



"Everyone has a smartphone, I hope there will be a smart hospital that can be accessed quickly by all," said Jokowi.



Jokowi also praised to medical profession. According to Jokowi, all parents dream of their children becoming doctors, because the Doctor`s profession has always been considered to be the most perfect of professions.



"My parents used to deliver smart learning so they could later become doctors, and they didn`t become Engineers or Presidents," said Jokowi.



The head of state also invited the doctors in attendance, reflecting on the history of many freedom fighters who were doctors, such as Dr. Soetomo, Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo, Dr. Wahidin Sudirohusodo, and many other doctors.



"Doctors in those days brought national politic and state politics with big thoughts. Hopefully our doctors now have big thoughts, as stated by the Chairman of PB IDI, Prof. Ilham, who said that the IDI would change. That statement was my wait," said Jokowi.



Jokowi`s statement had to do with the changing world of medicine, which is in line with the speech of the Chairman of the PB IDI Prof., Dr. Ilham Oetama Marsis.



Ilham revealed that IDI would become an increasingly modern and more beneficial organization for the community.



"In the future, IDI is also open to become a government partner in the health sector," said Ilham, when delivering a speech in front of the president, a number of Cabinet Ministers, and the Governor of East Kalimantan.



After opening the IDI and IIDI Congress, president Jokowi went directly to the gathering for the submission of East Kalimantan and Kaltara community land certificates held at the Parking Yard of the Sempaja Madya Stadium, Samarinda, and adjacent to the Convention Hall Samarinda Building. (Antara)





