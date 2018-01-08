En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi to Visit Rote Island

Yogi Bayu Aji    •    08 Januari 2018 13:15 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi to Visit Rote Island
President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Widodo (Photo:Antara/Puspa Perwitasari)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and First Lady Iriana Widodo flew to East Nusa Tenggara province on Monday morning.

Jokowi will travel to Kupang city in the afternoon. He will deliver a public lecture at Muhammadiyah University of Kupang. 

Baca juga
The PDIP politician will travel to Rote Island in the evening. He will distribute various welfare programs for local residents.

Rote island is the southernmost region of Indonesia. The island is the home of Rotinese people.

The media-savvy politician  will return to Kupang city on the next day. He will visit the Raknamo Dam project in Kupang regency.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0416 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv