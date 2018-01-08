Jokowi to Visit Rote Island

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and First Lady Iriana Widodo flew to East Nusa Tenggara province on Monday morning.



Jokowi will travel to Kupang city in the afternoon. He will deliver a public lecture at Muhammadiyah University of Kupang.

The PDIP politician will travel to Rote Island in the evening. He will distribute various welfare programs for local residents.Rote island is the southernmost region of Indonesia. The island is the home of Rotinese people.The media-savvy politician will return to Kupang city on the next day. He will visit the Raknamo Dam project in Kupang regency.(WAH)