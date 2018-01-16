En
Jokowi Observes Cash for Work Program in Tasikmalaya

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    16 Januari 2018 15:57 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Observes Cash for Work Program in Tasikmalaya
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Medcom/Fikar)

Tasikmalaya: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected a cash for work program in Kersanegara, Tasikmalaya, West Java on Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

"They build an irrigation system. There are at least 190 people," the PDIP politician said.

"They have worked for around a week. They have made a big progress," the media-savvy politician added.

After visiting Tasikmalaya, Jokowi will visit the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium in Bandung city. He will kick off the President Cup football tournament.

On the same day, Jokowi will hold a limited cabinet meeting in the capital city of West Java. He will address the Citarum River normalization project


(WAH)

