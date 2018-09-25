Bawaslu Launches 2019 Electoral Risk Index

Jakarta: The Elections Supervision Board (Bawaslu) launched the 2019 Electoral Risk Index at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta on Tuesday.



"90 regencies/cities are prone to hate speech. 17.5 percent of the total number of regencies/cities," Bawaslu commissioner Mochammad Afifudin said.

"The public should actively monitor the upcoming elections. It could prevent election violations," he added.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.The National Police has prepared a number of measures to secure the elections. The law enforcement agency has urged all stakeholders to eradicate provocative campaign rallies."All regions have different security risks. All of them have unique socio-cultural conditions," National Police chief General Tito Karnavian told reporters a day earlier.(WAH)