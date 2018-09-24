En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Govt Maps Security Risks Ahead of 2019 Elections

Lukman Diah Sari    •    24 September 2018 20:23 WIB
law enforcement (en)
En National (En)
Govt Maps Security Risks Ahead of 2019 Elections
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: National Police general Tito Karnavian on Monday encouraged all stakeholders to prevent social conflicts ahead of the 2019 simultaneous general and presidential elections.

"The public should avoid provocative rallie. These activities could increase political tensions," the former Jakarta Metro Police chief said.

Baca juga
"All regions have different security risks. All of them have unique sociocultural conditions," he added.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.

The campaign period will be held from September 23-April 13. Any form of political campaign will be prohibited three days before the voting day.

"First, we will identify risks. Second, we will hold peaceful campaign declarations. Third, we will tackle hate speech," he added.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0496 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv