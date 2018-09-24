Govt Maps Security Risks Ahead of 2019 Elections

Jakarta: National Police general Tito Karnavian on Monday encouraged all stakeholders to prevent social conflicts ahead of the 2019 simultaneous general and presidential elections.



"The public should avoid provocative rallie. These activities could increase political tensions," the former Jakarta Metro Police chief said.

"All regions have different security risks. All of them have unique sociocultural conditions," he added.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.The campaign period will be held from September 23-April 13. Any form of political campaign will be prohibited three days before the voting day."First, we will identify risks. Second, we will hold peaceful campaign declarations. Third, we will tackle hate speech," he added.(WAH)