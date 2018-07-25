Regional Leaders Allowed to Participate in Election Campaigns

Jakarta: Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has permitted regional leaders to participate in election campaigns.



"Yes, that's normal. It's OK," said the PDI Perjuangan politician at Jogja Expo Centre, Bantul Yogyakarta on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

"However, It must not disturb their works. It must not harm their regions," he added.Indonesia will hold the first-ever simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Election Commission will announce the official legislative and presidential candidates later this year.In the past few weeks, many regional leaders have declared their supports to President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo. Meanwhile, some other regional leaders have strengthened their ties with the opposition camp.(WAH)