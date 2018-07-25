En
Burger

Most Popular

SBY Will Also Meet with Zulkifli Hasan: Democratic Party

SBY Will Also Meet with Zulkifli Hasan: Democratic Party

Regional Leaders Allowed to Participate in Election Campaigns

Regional Leaders Allowed to Participate in Election Campaigns

RI Could be the Center of Islamic Economy: Minister

RI Could be the Center of Islamic Economy: Minister

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Regional Leaders Allowed to Participate in Election Campaigns

Ahmad Mustaqim    •    25 Juli 2018 12:58 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Regional Leaders Allowed to Participate in Election Campaigns
Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo (Photo:Medcom/Ahmad Mustaqim)

Jakarta: Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has permitted regional leaders to participate in election campaigns.

"Yes, that's normal. It's OK,"  said the PDI Perjuangan politician at Jogja Expo Centre, Bantul Yogyakarta on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

Baca juga
"However, It must not disturb their works. It must not harm their regions," he added.

Indonesia will hold the first-ever simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Election Commission will announce the official legislative and presidential candidates later this year.

In the past few weeks, many regional leaders have declared their supports to President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo. Meanwhile, some other regional leaders have strengthened their ties with the opposition camp.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0419 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv