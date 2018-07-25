Regional Leaders Allowed to Participate in Election Campaigns

Jakarta: Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has permitted regional leaders to participate in election campaigns.
"Yes, that's normal. It's OK," said the PDI Perjuangan politician at Jogja Expo Centre, Bantul Yogyakarta on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Prabowo and SBY initially planned to hold a meeting earlier this month.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo gathered leaders of his coalition parties at the Bogor Palace, Bogor, West Java on Monday…
PKS will prioritize a coalition with Gerindra Party in the 2019 presidential election, PKS politician said Monday.
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto and Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) are scheduled to meet on Jul…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Democratic Party politician Ferdinand Hutahean has revealed Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono will also meet with…
Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto held a closed meeting tonigh…
Corruption Eradication Commisision (KPK) head Agus Rahardjo has admitted the anti-corruption agency still need more prosecutors.
West Nusa Tenggara Governor Tuan Guru Bajang (TGB) Zainul Majdi may join the campaign team of President Joko "Jokowi" Wi…
The Environment and Forestry Ministry has ensured that forest fires will not disturb the upcoming Asian Games.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo reportedly met with PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan at the Bogor Palace this morning.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has finally picked his running mate in the 2019 presidential election. The former Jakarta…
The Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) carried out an operation in Bangil, Pasuruan, East Java on Monday, July 23, 2018…
