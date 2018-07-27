South Lampung Regent Brought to KPK Head Office

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Friday brought South Lampung Regent Zainudin Hasan to its head office for further questioning.



KPK investigators carried out a sting operation in South Lampung regency from Thursday evening until this morning. They arrested the South Lampung leader and 11 other individuals during the raid.

Wahid allegedly received bribe money to expedite some local projects. He reportedly colluded with other officials to manipulate the projects,"We have conducted initial questioning. We will soon determine their status," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporters.Zainudin Hasan is a member of the National Mandate Party (PAN). He is a young brother of PAN chairman and Peolple Consultative Assembly (MPR) Speaker Zulkifli Hasan."I ask for forgiveness from Lampung people. I believe KPK is professional," Zulkifli said in a written statement.(WAH)