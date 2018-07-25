En
Whisnu Mardiansyah    •    25 Juli 2018 11:59 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
SBY Will Also Meet with Zulkifli Hasan: Democratic Party
Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto (Photo: Ant)

Jakarta: Democratic Party politician Ferdinand Hutahean has revealed Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono will also meet with PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan.

"I don't know the exact time. We are still discussing the plan," the politician said.

SBY and Gerindra Party Chairman Prabowo subianto held a closed meeting last night. They discussed political and economic developments ahead of the historic simultaneous legislative and presidential elections.

SBY and Prabowo initially planned a one-on-one meeting earlier this month. They then postponed the plan due to SBY's ill health.

"Let's pray for the best. We want to have the best outcome," he added.

Indonesia will hold a simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registration of presidential candidates next month.



(WAH)

