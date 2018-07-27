Jakarta Police Hold Counterterrorism Training ahead of Asian Games

Jakarta: The Jakarta Metro Police on Friday carried out a counterterrorism training ahead of the 2018 Asian Games.



"We train our personnel to improve their technical skills," said Jakarta Metro Police operational bureau head Senior Commissioner Slamet Hadi Supraptoyo at his office on Friday, July 27, 2018.

The multi-sport event will take place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18-September 2. It will include 462 events in 40 sports.According to the Indonesia Asian Games 2018 Organizing Committee (INASGOC), Jakarta and its nearby regions will host most of the events. In the meantime, Palembang will host women's football, tennis, canoeing, rowing, sepak takraw, bowling, sports climbing, beach volleyball, shooting and roller sports.The National Police have prepared thousands of personnel to secure all Asian Games venues. They have also coordinated with military and other related agencies to prevent any terror threats.(WAH)