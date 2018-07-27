Jakarta Police Hold Counterterrorism Training ahead of Asian Games

Jakarta: The Jakarta Metro Police on Friday carried out a counterterrorism training ahead of the 2018 Asian Games.
"We train our personnel to improve their technical skills," said Jakarta Metro Police operational bureau head Senior Commissioner Slamet Hadi Supraptoyo at his office on Friday, July 27, 2018.
The South Sumatra Police has confirmed the Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) recently arrested seven suspected terorri…
A suspected terrorist was arrested in Condongcatur, Sleman Yogyakarta on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.
The National Police has prepared stricter measures to eradicate networks of terrorist cells.
Police have arrested around 200 suspected terrorists in the aftermath of suicide bombing attacks in the city of Surabaya.
