Democratic Party Readies Coalition Proposal to PAN

Jakarta: Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) is planning to meet with PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan later today. The former president wants to propose a coalition in the 2019 presidential election.



"We will see the outcome of the meeting," said Democratic Party deputy chairman Syarief Hasan at Parliament Complex, Senayan, Central Jakarta on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

SBY and Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto held a closed meeting yesterday evening. The two politicial leaders talked about political and economic issues ahead of upcoming elections."It is a follow-up from yesterday's meeting," the Democratic Party politician added.Indonesia will hold the simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registration of presidential candidates in early August.PAN currently is officially part of the ruling coalition. However, many PAN politicians are strongly critical to the current administration.(WAH)