PAN Chairman Visits SBY's Home

Annisa ayu artanti    •    25 Juli 2018 21:52 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
PAN Chairman Visits SBY's Home
Indonesia will hold the simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. (Photo:Medcom/Annisa Ayu)

Jakarta: Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan on Wednesday a meeting to discuss a number of political developments.

Zulkifli arrived at SBY's home at around 07:30 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB). He was accompanied by PAN deputy chairman Hanafi Rais and PAN secretary general Eddy Suparno. 

SBY welcomed the PAN delegation at the frontyard of his home. He was accompanied by Democratic Party deputy chairman Syarief Hasan and Democratic Party secretary general Hinca Panjaitan.

SBY and Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto held a closed meeting yesterday evening. The two politicial leaders talked about political and economic issues ahead of upcoming general and presidential elections.

"We will see the outcome of the meeting. It is the follow up of yesterday's meeting," Democratic Party deputy chairman Syarief Hasan told reporters earlier today.

Indonesia will hold the simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registration of presidential candidates in early August.



(WAH)

