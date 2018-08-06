Lombok Residents Need Clean Water: BNPB

Jakarta: The National District Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has reported that Lombok residents currently need reliable supplies of clean water.



"The water is yellowish there. Clean water is really needed," said BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho at his office on Monday, August 6, 2018.

Authorities have deployed trucks to deliver clean drinking water across the island. They have also prepared plans to build artesian wells near evacuation camps.A 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit the island of Lombok last night. With a depth of 15 km, the epicenter was located 18 km northwest of East Lombok regency.The strong eathquake triggered small tsunami waves in several regions. According to authorities, it was followed by more than 160 aftershocks.At least 91 people were killed by the earthquake. In addition to that, more than 20 thousand people were forced to flee their homes.(WAH)