Police Ready to Secure Upcoming Local Elections: Official

Jakarta: The National Police has prepared its personnel to secure the upcoming simultaneous regional elections.
The upcoming simultaneous regional elections are to be held on June 27. Votes are to be held in 17 provinces, 39 cities and 115 regencies.
PDI Perjuangan will meet with other political parties to discuss recent politicial issues.
probosutedjo, the younger half-brother of former president Soeharto, died at Cipto Mangunkusumo hospital this morning.
The Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) and Facebook will counter online hoaxes ahead of the 2018 simultaneous regional electio…
The House of Representatives will inaugurate PDI Perjuangan lawmaker Utut Adianto as its new deputy speaker this afternoon.
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected a runway construction project at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) in…
Police is planning to question the captain of KM Sinar Bangun ferry that sank in Lake Toba early this week.
The death toll has risen to three after KM Sinar Bangun ferry sank in Lake Toba early this week, authorities said Wednesday.
Authorities revealed that KM Sinar Bangun carried hundreds of passengers and dozens of motorbikes when the wooden vessel sank in L…
At least 56 people are still missing after a ferry accident in Lake Toba, North Sumatra yesterday afternoon.
At least 13 people were killed after a boat sank off the coast of South Sulawesi on Wednesday.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has revealed that the Indonesian government will soon start the Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed railway pro…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today welcomes the historic summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean le…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will hold an open house event at the Bogor Palace during Eid al-Fitr.…