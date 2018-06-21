Police Ready to Secure Upcoming Local Elections: Official

Jakarta: The National Police has prepared its personnel to secure the upcoming simultaneous regional elections.



The upcoming simultaneous regional elections are to be held on June 27. Votes are to be held in 17 provinces, 39 cities and 115 regencies.

"We have deployed most of our personnel," said National Police spokesperson Inspector General Setyo Wasisto at his office on Thursday."We will observe any conflict potentials," he added.The agency will coordinate with related stakeholders to monitor conflict-prone regions. It also has urged all candidates to minimize any tensions.In August, Indonesia will host the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang. In the end of the year, the country will host the IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting in the island of Bali.(WAH)