Religious Leaders Urged to Prevent Horizontal Conflicts

Jakarta: House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo has urged religious leaders to prevent horizontal conflicts ahead of upcoming elections.



"We hope that religious leaders can support public order," said the Golkar Party lawmaker at the Interfaith Communication Forum (FKUB) Coordination Meeting this afternoon.

"We should monitor any tensions to avoid division," he added.The meeting was also attended by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto, Religious Affairs Minister Lukman Hakim Saifuddin, Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo as well as the Regional Representative Council Speaker Oesman Sapta Odang."FKUB should be able to nurture tolerance among people," he added.Indonesia will hold another simultaneous regional elections in June 2018. The country then will hold the first simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019.(WAH)