Religious Leaders Urged to Prevent Horizontal Conflicts

Jakarta: House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo has urged religious leaders to prevent horizontal conflicts ahead of upcoming elections.
"We hope that religious leaders can support public order," said the Golkar Party lawmaker at the Interfaith Communication Forum (FKUB) Coordination Meeting this afternoon.
Gerindra Party will support its chairman Prabowo subianto to run in the 2019 presidential race.
The North Jakarta District Court on Monday held a preliminary hearing in Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama's judicial re…
Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly has revealed President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is still studying the revised Le…
The Supreme Court has confirmed that former Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama recently filed a judicial rev…
Three police generals have stepped down from their positions to compete in the upcoming regional elections.
Lawmakers passed the amended Legislative Bodies (MD3) law during a plenary meeting on Monday afternoon.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has requested Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marham to step down as Golkar Party secretary general.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has finally announced a much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle after months of speculation.
Golkar Party chairman Airlangga Hartarto has announced Bambang Soesatyo as the new House of Representatives speaker.
Golkar lawmaker Ahmadi Noor Supit has revealed the political party may announce the new House of Representatives speaker soon.
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Maag merupakan gejala penyakit yang menyerang lambung akibat luka atau peradangan.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed national and local officials to implement the online single submission sys…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected the Kertajati International Airport project in Majalengka, West Java on Tuesday…
The House of Representatives Commission I overseing information, defense, foreign and political affairs is to summon Facebook Indo…
Coordinating Minister for Martime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has announced that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo…
The government will ready more free buses for holidaymakers during the Eid al-Fitr exodus to reduce road accidents.
NTT has offered investment opportunities in salt and seaweed production during a trilateral meeting involving Indonesia, Australia…
World Bank has predicted that Indonesia's economy would grow 5.3 percent this year, more conservative than 5.4 percent growth …
At the UCLG ASPAC meeting, the Surabaya mayor had the opportunity to promote the potential of Surabaya city for intercity cooperat…
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will meet farmers in Aimas, Sorong District, West Papua, to witness the realization of the labor-in…
Kalla invite Africa join in hand with Indonesia in creating a more just and prosperous world.