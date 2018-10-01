Deputy FM, Foreign Diplomats Discuss International Help for Sulawesi Quake

Jakarta: Foreign Deputy Minister A.M. Fachir on Monday gathered diplomats of foreign countries that have offered aid following the deadly earthquake and subsequent tsunami on the island of Sulawesi.



"Many countries have expressed their readiness to provide assistance. We have established a task force to coordinate these aid," Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir told reporters earlier today.

"We are still identifying the needed relief items. We can't just accept all offers," he added.On Friday, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of Central Sulawesi province at around 05:02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala several minutes later.According to authorities, the disaster has killed at least 844 people and injured hundreds. The government has deployed thousands of rescue workers to the affected regions."821 people are from Palu, 11 are from Donggala and 12 are from Parigi Moutong," the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a press conference this afternoon."The death toll is likely to rise still further," the BNPB official added.(WAH)