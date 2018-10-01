Deputy FM, Foreign Diplomats Discuss International Help for Sulawesi Quake

Jakarta: Foreign Deputy Minister A.M. Fachir on Monday gathered diplomats of foreign countries that have offered aid following the deadly earthquake and subsequent tsunami on the island of Sulawesi.
"Many countries have expressed their readiness to provide assistance. We have established a task force to coordinate these aid," Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir told reporters earlier today.
A 1.5 meter-high tsunami hit the city of Palu after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Central Sulawesi province.
Authorities have revoked tsunami alerts after a magnitude 7.7 eartquake struck Central Sulawesi province.
According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the earhquake triggered tsunami warnings.
