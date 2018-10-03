UN: Indonesia Needs Vast Humanitarian Assistance

Geneva: The United Nations (UN) warns about the needs of vast humanitarian assistance in Central Sulawesi. Survivors and rescue teams still searching for victims.
Almost 200,000 people want urgent help, the UN's humanitarian office said, among them tens of thousands of children, with an estimated 66,000 homes destroyed or damaged by the 7.4-magnitude quake and the tsunami it spawned.
Survivors are battling thirst and hunger, with food and clean water in short supply, and local hospitals are overwhelmed by the number of injured.
"The sense from the teams all working there... is one of real frustration," said UN's humanitarian office, Jens Laerket told reporters in Geneva late Tuesday.
"There are still large areas of what might be the worst-affected areas that haven't been properly reached, but the teams are pushing, they are doing what they can," he added.
