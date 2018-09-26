Anies Stops Reclamation Activities in 13 Artificial Islets

Jakarta: The Jakarta provincial administration has completely stopped the construction of 13 artificial islets in the Jakarta Bay.
"I want to announce that all reclamation activities have been stopped" Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan told reporters on Wednesday.
Tourism regulation in Antarctica has become an urgent matter due to environmental threats, officials from the 53 member countries …
The UN General Assembly on Thursday took a first step to create a global pact for the environment, an initiative championed by Fre…
Residents of Kanpur reacted with dismay Wednesday after the Indian city was found to have the worst air quality in a global World …
Police are still investigating an oil spill off the coast of Balikpapan city in East Kalimantan province.
Selain letaknya tak terlalu jauh dari Indonesia, wisata ke Singapura seru karena banyak tempat yang …
Bila tubuh kekurangan serat, akan terjadi sejumlah masalah bagi kesehatan jangka panjang.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday said that he has received the resignation letter of Presidential Special Env…
PKB secretary general Abdul Kadir Karding on Wednesday urged former President Abdurrahman Wahid's daughter Yenny Wahid to join…
The family of former President Abdurrahman Wahid on Wednesday officially announced their support for presidential candidate pair J…
The General Elections Commission (KPU) has asked the Home Affairs Ministry to provide the latest population data.
Former President Abdurrahman Wahid's wife Sinta Nuriyah Wahid has urged all politicians to maintain peace and stability ahead …
Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin met with the families of former President Abdurachman Wahid (Gus Dur) at their home in…
The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) has agreed to postpone Liga 1 competition after the death of a Persija supporter.
The Youth and Sports Minister Imam Nahrawi has decided to suspend Liga 1 competition for two weeks after the death of a football s…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has lamented the death of a Persija supporter at the hands of a group of Persib supporter…