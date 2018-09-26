Anies Stops Reclamation Activities in 13 Artificial Islets

Jakarta: The Jakarta provincial administration has completely stopped the construction of 13 artificial islets in the Jakarta Bay.



"I want to announce that all reclamation activities have been stopped" Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan told reporters on Wednesday.

According to reports, the 13 artificial islets are still under construction. They are island A, island B, island E, island I, island J, island K, island M, island O, island F, island P, island Q, island H and island I.In the meantime, the outher four artifical islets have been fully constructed. They are island C, island D, island G and Island N."We will takeover four artificial islets that have been built," the former education minister said."We are sure that the management of the islets will be in line with environmental and development aspects," he added.(WAH)