Former Banten Governor Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison for Graft

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday sentenced former Banten Governor Ratu Atut Chosiyah to a six and half year jail term as well as a 250 million rupiah fine.



The Golkar politician was proven guilty of self enrichment by mishandling funds for medical equipment procurements.

"The defendant Ratu Atut Choyisah was proven guilty clearly and convincingly," presiding judge Masud said.The influencial Banten politician was named as a suspect in December 2013. She was arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in the same month.The graft case happened inthe province between 2011-2013. It made the state lost around 5.4 billion rupiah.(WAH)