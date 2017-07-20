En
Burger

Most Popular

New Jakarta Metro Police Head Revealed

New Jakarta Metro Police Head Revealed

JISDOR Depreciates 16 Points

JISDOR Depreciates 16 Points

JCI Rises 0.16% in First Session

JCI Rises 0.16% in First Session

Court Sentences 2 E-KTP Graft Case Defendants

Court Sentences 2 E-KTP Graft Case Defendants

Laos FM to Visit Indonesia Next Week

Laos FM to Visit Indonesia Next Week

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Former Banten Governor Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison for Graft

Damar Iradat    •    20 Juli 2017 21:30 WIB
corruption
En National (En)
Former Banten Governor Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison for Graft
Former Banten Governor Ratu Atut Chosiyah (Photo:MI/Susanto)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday sentenced former Banten Governor Ratu Atut Chosiyah to a six and half year jail term as well as a 250 million rupiah fine.

The Golkar politician was proven guilty of self enrichment by mishandling funds for medical equipment procurements.

Baca juga
"The defendant Ratu Atut Choyisah was proven guilty clearly and convincingly," presiding judge Masud said.

The influencial Banten politician was named as a suspect in December 2013. She was arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in the same month.

The graft case happened inthe province between 2011-2013. It made the state lost around 5.4 billion rupiah.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0553 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv