En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

KPK Questions Former Religious Affairs Deputy Minister As Witness

Surya Perkasa    •    15 Mei 2017 16:43 WIB
corruption
En National (En)
KPK Questions Former Religious Affairs Deputy Minister As Witness
Illustration (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigators have questioned former religion affairs deputy minister Nassarudin Umar as a witness in the Koran procurment graft case.

The current Istiqlal Mosque imam visited the KPK office at 10.00 AM. The cleric left the building at 01.00 PM.

Baca juga
"I did not sign any papers. I did not receive any bribes," Nassarudin said.

"I do not know much about the case," he added.

The case happened in 2011-2012. The government lost around 27 billion rupiah.

KPK named Golkar Party politician Fahd El Fouz as the third suspect in the case last month.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0414 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv