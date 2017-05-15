KPK Questions Former Religious Affairs Deputy Minister As Witness

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigators have questioned former religion affairs deputy minister Nassarudin Umar as a witness in the Koran procurment graft case.



The current Istiqlal Mosque imam visited the KPK office at 10.00 AM. The cleric left the building at 01.00 PM.

"I did not sign any papers. I did not receive any bribes," Nassarudin said."I do not know much about the case," he added.The case happened in 2011-2012. The government lost around 27 billion rupiah.KPK named Golkar Party politician Fahd El Fouz as the third suspect in the case last month.(WAH)