BNPT Chief Visits Presidential Palace

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko Widodo received National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) chief Suhardi Alius at Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday, April 10, 2017.



"We discussed about terrorism," Suhardi said.

The Special Detachment 88 (Densus 88) staged a raid in Tuban, East Java two days ago. They shot dead six suspected terrorists.The special force unit staged a raid in Lamongan, East Java a day earlier. They captured three suspected terrorists."We will not only tackle the threats," he stated."We will also address the root causes," he added.(WAH)