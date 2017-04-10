BNPT Chief Visits Presidential Palace

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko Widodo received National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) chief Suhardi Alius at Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday, April 10, 2017.
"We discussed about terrorism," Suhardi said.
Around 10 people were feared dead and dozens injured Monday after an explosion rocked the metro system in Russia's second city…
Indonesia and France have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation to eradicate global terrorism.
Four people were killed and 40 injured after being run over and stabbed in a lightning attack at the gates of British democracy at…
Police are still verifying the death of Bahrumsyah, the Islamic State (IS) top militant from Indonesia.
Officials have identified a man behind a bomb attack in Bandung city, West Java province.
A suspect has been neutralized after a bomb was detonated at Pandawa Park in Arjuna sub-district, Cicendo district, Bandung City.
A bomb exploded at Pandawa park in Arjuna sub-district, Cicendo district, Bandung City at around 08.00 AM.
The police have arrested three terror suspects in three different locations in Central Java.
The Indonesian Finance Ministry has confirmed that its former official allegedly tried to enter Syria to join ISIS.
The National Police has urged local governments to prevent terror groups in their respective regions.
Menurut International Diabetic Federation tahun 2014, prevalensi diabetes di seluruh dunia mengalami…
Selain berolahraga, makanan yang dikonsumsi merupakan faktor penting dalam mengontrol diabetes.
President Joko Widodo has picked constitutional expert Saldi Isra to fill one vacant constitutional judge position.
Police captured three suspected terrorists in Lamongan, East Java on Friday, April 7, 2017.
The Jakarta General Election Commission (KPU Jakarta) on Thursday announced the final voter list (DPT) for the Jakarta gubernatori…
Indonesia and Russia have committed to strengthen security collaborations to prevent terorrism threats.
The government has urged Regional Consultative Assembly (DPD) members to resolve their differences as soon as possible.
Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung has stated President Joko Widodo will select new Constitutional Court justice carefully.
President Joko Widodo has praised Islamic leaders who improve social conditions in their respective regions.
The President Joko Widodo's administration has planned to use sovereign wealth funds to boost education development programs.
The Constitutional Court Justice Selection Committee visited the Presidential Palace on Monday, April 3, 2017.
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto has received several conservative Muslim leaders.