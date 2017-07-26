En
Jokowi Inaugurates Hajj Fund Agency Officials

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    26 Juli 2017 22:05 WIB
president joko widodo
En National (En)
Jokowi Inaugurates Hajj Fund Agency Officials
President Joko Widodo (Photo: MI)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated the Hajj Fund Management Agency (BPKH) leadership at the State Palace in Gambir, Central Jakarta on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

The new BPKH exceutives are Ajar Susanto Broto, Rahmat Hidayat, Anggito Abimanyu, Beny Witjaksono, dan Acep Riana Jayaprawira, Iskandar Zulkarnain and Hurriyah El Islamy.

The new BPKH supervisors are Yuslam Fauzi, Khasan Faozi, Moh. Hatta, Marsudi Syuhud, Suhaji Lestiadi, Muhammad Akhyar Adnan, and Hamid Paddu.

The BPKH Executive Board is responsible to manage the Hajj fund. Meanwhile, The BPKH Supervision Board is responsible to maintain the Hajj fund.

The inauguration is based on the Presidential Decree Number 74p/2017. Moroever, the agency is based on the Law Number 34/2014.


(WAH)

