Jokowi Inaugurates Hajj Fund Agency Officials

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated the Hajj Fund Management Agency (BPKH) leadership at the State Palace in Gambir, Central Jakarta on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
The new BPKH exceutives are Ajar Susanto Broto, Rahmat Hidayat, Anggito Abimanyu, Beny Witjaksono, dan Acep Riana Jayaprawira, Iskandar Zulkarnain and Hurriyah El Islamy.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo led a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
President Joko "Jokowi" widodo received the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Speaker Zulkifli Hasan at the Presi…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited Maros traditional market in Maros, South Sulawesi on Thursday, July 13, 2017.
President traveled to Southwest Sumba regency, West Nusa Tenggara province on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo led the 71st anniversary ceremony for the National Police at the National Monument in Cen…
President Joko Widodo left for Turkey and Germany for a state visit. A number of bilateral agendas will be discussed between Presi…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's youngest son Kaesang Pangarep has been reported to police for allegedly spreading h…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo traveled to Europe on Wednesday morning.
Istana Kepresidenan Bogor tidak hanya dipilih Presiden Joko Widodo sebagai lokasi kediaman sementara, tapi juga tempat untuk menja…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed former United States president Barack Obama at Bogor Palace on Friday.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the Defense Ministry to modernize the primary weaponry defense system.
A number of regional governments have prepared various measures to prevent forest fires in their respective territories.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Navy Veterans Association (PPAL) at the Presidential Palace Complex in Centr…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widoodo inaugurated 729 military and police officers at the Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on…
Several ruling coalition politicians was received by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday, July 24, 2017.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chief Agus Rahardjo received the Indonesia Asian Games Organizing Committee (INASGOC) …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday led a cabinet meeting on the amended 2017 state budget draft.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the second United Development Party (PPP) National Working Meeting at Hotel Merc…
The United Development Party (PPP) has officially endorsed President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo for the 2019 presidential elec…
The House of Representatives passed the General Election Law on Thursday, July 20, 2017.