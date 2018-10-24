AMCA Meeting Called on ASEAN to Adopt Yogyakarta Declaration

Jakarta: Indonesia's Education and Culture Minister Muhadjir Effendy has opened the 8th meeting of ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Culture and Arts (AMCA) in Yogyakarta on Wednesday.
"On behalf of the ASEAN ministers of culture, I open the meeting of the ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Culture and Arts on October 24, 2018 in Yogyakarta," Muhadjir said at the opening of the meeting.
The meeting is attended by Brunei Darussalam Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan, Cambodian State Secretary Samraing Kamsan, Thailand Minister of Culture Vira Rojpojchanarat, ASEAN Secretary General Dato Paduka Lim Jock Hoi. Muhadjir expressed hope for participants of the meeting to share understandings and ideas during the discussions.
"For the success of the meeting, we hope that you can share your thoughts and opinions in the discussion," he continued.
The AMCA meeting is held under the theme Embracing the ASEAN Culture of Prevention to Enrich ASEAN Identity. Indonesia has called on ASEAN member countries to adopt Yogyakarta Declaration at the end of the meeting.
The ASEAN Summit on November 31, 2017 agreed to adopt ASEAN Declaration on Culture of Prevention. The declaration is aimed at creating peace, openness, awareness, health and
harmony of the society.
It also encouraged the establishment of policy and initiative in the culture of prevention at policy-maker level to be implemented in the society. The declaration has also encouraged public awareness and mind set in practicing positive values. (Antara)
