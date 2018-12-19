Jokowi Will Win West Java: Ma'ruf

Sukabumi: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin is confident that the incumbent candidate will take the most votes in West Java province.
"We will win in West Java. We will ensure the victory," said the non-active Indonesian Ulama Council (MUI) chairman at Al Masthuriyah Islamic boarding school, Sukabumi, West Java on Wednesday, December 19, 2018.
Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin received a number of volunteer groups in his home in Central Jakarta on Thursday, Dece…
The General Elections Commission (KPU) chairman Arief Budiman said on Tuesday that the agency will distribute ballot boxes in the …
The United Development Party (PPP) chairman Romahurmuziy is committed to boost incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo&…
Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto opened the Gerindra Party National Conference at Sentul International Convention Center (S…
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said Thursday that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has…
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin are preparing campaign strategies to attra…
National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Dedi Prasetyo has said that the law enforcement agency is ready to guard Chistmas e…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned former West Java Governor Ahmad Heryawan as a witness in an alleged bribe…
The General Elections Commission (KPU) officials Wednesday held talks to determine the formats of the 2019 presidential election d…
The General Elections Commission (KPU) chairman Arief Budiman has confirmed that the agency will not hold presidential debates in …
Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin attended a campaign event at the West Java city of Sukabumi on Wednesday, December 19,…
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with a number of Islamic clerics during a campaign event in Madura island o…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated KH Hasyim Azhari Indonesian Islamic Museum at Tebu Ireng Islamic boarding sch…