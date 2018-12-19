Jokowi Will Win West Java: Ma'ruf

Sukabumi: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin is confident that the incumbent candidate will take the most votes in West Java province.



"We will win in West Java. We will ensure the victory," said the non-active Indonesian Ulama Council (MUI) chairman at Al Masthuriyah Islamic boarding school, Sukabumi, West Java on Wednesday, December 19, 2018.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.The General Elections Commission (KPU) will hold five presidential election debates from January until April. The agency will hold all presidential election debates in the capital city of Jakarta."The locations are Hotel Bidakara Pancoran, Hotel Fairmont Senayan, Hotel Sultan Senayan, Balai Sudirman Tebet, and Hotel Bidakara Pancoran," KPU chairman Arief Budiman told a press conference this afternoon."The first debate will be about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism. The second debate will be about energy, food resilience, natural resources, environment and infrastructure. The third debate will be about education, health, human resources, social affairs and cultural affairs. The fourth debate will be about national ideology, governance, defence, security and international relations. The fifth debate will be about economy, welfare, finance, investment, trade and industry," the KPU leader added.(WAH)