Sunda Strait Tsunami Death Toll Reaches 430

Jakarta: The death toll from the tsunami that hit coastal areas around the Sunda strait following the eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano has reached 430.



"430 people were killed, 1,495 were injured, 159 were missing and 21,991 were forced to flee their homes," BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told reporters on Wednesday.

Last Saturday night, tsunami waves smashed five regencies in Banten and Lampung provinces. According to authorities, the disaster damaged more than 900 homes and various infrastructures in the two provinces.President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed authorities to immediately help the tsunami victims. The central government has deployed thousands of rescuers to comb the affected areas."The number will continue to rise. Rescuers will focus on the southern part of Pandeglang regency," Sutopo said.Anak Krakatau lies in the Sunda strait between Sumatra and Java islands. The name means the Child of Krakatoa in Indonesian language.(WAH)