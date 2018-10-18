Jokowi Visits West Nusa Tenggara

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and First Lady Iriana Widodo started their visit in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) province on Thursday, October 18, 2018.
"Back to NTB to monitor post-quake rehabiliation and reconstruction activities in Lombok and nearby regions," said Jokowi on his official Twitter account this afternoon.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated two elected-governors and vice governors during a swearing-in ceremony at the…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the National Forest Farmer Groups Festival in Dlingo pine forest in Yogyakarta o…
The Indonesian Journalists Association (PWI) has invited President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to attend the 24th PWI National …
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Jika seseorang menganut pola hidup tidak sehat, maka kadar kolesterol jahat (LDL) akan meningkat.
Bullet holes were found in the offices of legislators Vivi Jayabaya Sumantri and Totok Daranto at the Parliament Complex in Centra…
PDI Perjuangan Djarot Saiful Hidayat on Tuesday said 25 regional leaders in North Sumatra will support incumbent President Joko &q…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Tuesday praised his cabinet members for delivering successful Asian Games, Asian Para …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged local governments to develop public facilties that are disabled friendly. …
The House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo has clarified that a shooting incident at Gerindra Party Lawmaker Wenny Waro…
Palestinian Foreign Minister Sayed al-Maliki paid a courtesy call on President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at the Merdeka Palac…
A shooting incident reportedly occurred at the office of Gerindra Party Lawmaker Wenny Warouw at the Parliament Building Complex i…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the 65th anniversary of the Indonesian Christian University (UKI) in East Jakart…
Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin met with Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X during his campaign tour in Yogyakarta on Monday.…