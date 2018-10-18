Jokowi Visits West Nusa Tenggara

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and First Lady Iriana Widodo started their visit in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) province on Thursday, October 18, 2018.



"Back to NTB to monitor post-quake rehabiliation and reconstruction activities in Lombok and nearby regions," said Jokowi on his official Twitter account this afternoon.

"I want to make sure the simplification of administration of government financial aid disbursement -- from 17 stages to only one state -- for the victims of the earthquakes has been carried out" Jokowi added.During the visit, Jokowi was also accompanied by State Secretary Minister Pratikno, Social Affairs Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita and a number of presidential staff.According to the Presidential Secretariat, Jokowi and his delegation will distribute saving books for earthquake victims in West Sumbawa regency. Besides that, the former Jakarta governor will provide scholarships for students in Central Lombok regency.The province experienced a series of devastating earthquakes in the past few months. The disaster killed more than 500 people and injured thousands others.(WAH)