En
Burger

Most Popular

Jokowi Visits West Nusa Tenggara

Jokowi Visits West Nusa Tenggara

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Visits West Nusa Tenggara

   •    18 Oktober 2018 12:48 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Visits West Nusa Tenggara
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Antara/Widodo S Yusuf)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and First Lady Iriana Widodo started their visit in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) province on Thursday, October 18, 2018.

"Back to NTB to monitor post-quake rehabiliation and reconstruction activities in Lombok and nearby regions," said Jokowi on his official Twitter account this afternoon.

Baca juga
"I want to make sure the simplification of administration of government financial aid disbursement -- from 17 stages to only one state -- for the victims of the earthquakes has been carried out" Jokowi added.

During the visit, Jokowi was also accompanied by State Secretary Minister Pratikno, Social Affairs Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita and a number of presidential staff.

According to the Presidential Secretariat, Jokowi and his delegation will distribute saving books for earthquake victims in West Sumbawa regency. Besides that, the former Jakarta governor will provide scholarships for students in Central Lombok regency.

The province  experienced a series of devastating earthquakes in the past few months. The disaster killed more than 500 people and injured thousands others.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0422 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv