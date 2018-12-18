En
Burger

Most Popular

Several Waskita Karya Officials Summoned by KPK

Several Waskita Karya Officials Summoned by KPK

Jokowi Unveils Indonesian Islamic Museum

Jokowi Unveils Indonesian Islamic Museum

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Ma'ruf Amin Meets Volunteer Groups

M Sholahadhin Azhar    •    18 Desember 2018 16:28 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Ma'ruf Amin Meets Volunteer Groups
Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin (Photo:Medcom.id/Adin)

Jakarta: Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin received a number of volunteer groups in his home in Central Jakarta on Thursday, December 18, 2018.

"I visited Banten last weekend. I will visit Sukabumi this week," the non-active Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman said.

Baca juga
"I will travel far in January. I will travel to many regions," the Nahdlatul Ulema (NU) cleric added.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.

On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named the influential cleric as his running mate. Few days later, the pair officially filed their candidacy for president and vice president.

"Our volunteers are growing in number. They are committed to support Jokowi and Ma'ruf Amin," he added.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0807 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv