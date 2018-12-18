Ma'ruf Amin Meets Volunteer Groups

Jakarta: Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin received a number of volunteer groups in his home in Central Jakarta on Thursday, December 18, 2018.



"I visited Banten last weekend. I will visit Sukabumi this week," the non-active Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman said.

"I will travel far in January. I will travel to many regions," the Nahdlatul Ulema (NU) cleric added.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named the influential cleric as his running mate. Few days later, the pair officially filed their candidacy for president and vice president."Our volunteers are growing in number. They are committed to support Jokowi and Ma'ruf Amin," he added.(WAH)