KNKT Urged to Immediately Complete Lion Air Crash Probe

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the National Tranportation Safety Committee (KNKT) to immediately reveal the cause of the Lion Air crash.



"We should prioritize the safety of passengers. We should prevent future cases," said Jokowi at JICT 2, Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta on Friday, November 2, 2018.

The Lion Air flight JT610 crashed in waters near Karawang on Monday morning. It went down in waters about 30-35 metres deep.The aircraft departed from Jakarta to Pangkalpinang at 06:20 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). It lost contact with air traffic control around 13 minutes after taking off.The flight was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members. It was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQP.According to reports, KNKT has started the investigation of the plane crash.On Thursday morning, the joint search and rescue team has retrieved one of the two black boxes from the sea floor.(WAH)