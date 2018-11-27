KPK Questions Sofyan Basir's Subordinate

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned PT PLN corporate communication head I Made Suprateka as a witness in a graft case related to the construction of the Riau-1 Power Plant.



In July, KPK investigators arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and Blackgold Natural Resources Limited boss Johannes Budi Sutrisno Kotjo in a sting operation in Jakarta. A month later, KPK officials named Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham as the third suspect in the graft case.

According to KPK, Eni allegedly received kickbacks amounting to Rp 6.25 billion from the businessman. In the mean time, Idrus reportedly masterminded the signing of the power purchase agreement between Blackgold Natural Resources Limited and PLN."He was summoned as a witness for suspect IM," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporters on Tuesday.In the past few months, The anti-corruption watchdog also has questioned PT PLN President Direcor Sofyan Basyir multiple times. The agency also has confiscated various items from Sofyan's office and home.(WAH)