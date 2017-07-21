PPP to Support Jokowi in 2019 Presidential Election

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The United Development Party (PPP) has officially endorsed President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo for the 2019 presidential election.



The politicial party held the second National Working Meeting at Mercure Hotel in Ancol, North Jakarta on Friday, July 21, 2017.



"Jokowi is us. We are PPP. We are Jokowi," PPP chairman Romahurmuzy said.



"There are a lot of achievements such as infrastructure improvement, illegal fishing eradication, illegal trade eradication and poverty eradication," he said.



The National Democrat (Nasdem) Party and the Functional Group (Golkar) Party have previously endorsed the former Jakarta governor for the upcoming presidential election.



(WAH)