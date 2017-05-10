Ahok's Supporters Gather at Police Mobile Brigade Headquarters

Metrotvnews.com, Depok: Non-active Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahja Purnama's supporters have gathered in front of Police Mobile Brigade headquarters since Wednesday morning.
"We will stay here," volunteer Yudo Wibowo said.
The Constitutional Court Justice Selection Committee visited the Presidential Palace on Monday, April 3, 2017.
The Jakarta Metro Police detained the Islamic Ummah Forum (FUI) leader Muhammad Al-Khaththath hours before the March 31 rally.
The National Police has received the permit request for the planned March 31 rally.
Authorities have found that as many as 783 non-bank foreign currency exchange businesses do not obtain necessary permits.
Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto met with Russian officials in Jakarta on Wednes…
The Udayana Military Command and the Bali Police will secure the visit of King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia to Bal…
The Jakarta Metro Police will secure the visit of King Salman of Saudi Arabia.
The Supreme Court has elected Supreme Court Chief Justice Hatta Ali for a second five-year term.
An explosion occured at Kendari Mayor Asrun's home in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi this monring.
The West Java Police have named the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) leader Rizieq Shihab as a suspect for an alleged defamation of t…
Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama was moved to Police Mobile Brigade headquarters in Kelapa Dua, Depok on Wednesday, May 10,…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla says Islamic group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI) has questionable ideology.
Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has suspended Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama.
Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama was sent to Cipinang Prison in Cipinang, East Jakarta on Tuesday, M…
The Islamic group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI) has objected the government's plan to disband the organization.
Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama has been sentenced to two years in prison after being found guilty of com…
The Jakarta Metro Police has prepared security for Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama's blasphemy trial.
The government has decided the disbandment of the radical Islamic group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI).
The West Kalimantan Regional Distaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) has prepared at least 147 fire-alert villages.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo traveled to Central Halmahera, North Maluku on Monday, May 8, 2017.