Ahok's Supporters Gather at Police Mobile Brigade Headquarters

Metrotvnews.com, Depok: Non-active Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahja Purnama's supporters have gathered in front of Police Mobile Brigade headquarters since Wednesday morning.



"We will stay here," volunteer Yudo Wibowo said.

The outgoing Jakarta governor was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday morning. He was found guilty of committing blasphemy on Tuesday morning.The former lawmaker was sent to Cipinang Class 1 Penitentiary in the afternoon. The prison is located in Cipinang, East Jakarta.The independent politician was moved to Police Mobile Brigade headquarters in the evening. The building is loated in Kelapa Dua, Depok."We do not have enough security facilities," Cipinang Class 1 Penitentiary head n Asep Sutandar said.(WAH)