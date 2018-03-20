En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

House to Inaugurate New Deputy Speaker

Whisnu Mardiansyah    •    20 Maret 2018 12:45 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
House to Inaugurate New Deputy Speaker
Illustration (Photo: Medcom.id/Suci)

Jakarta: The House of Representatives will inaugurate PDI Perjuangan lawmaker Utut Adianto as its new deputy speaker this afternoon.

"The ceremony will be held at around 2:00 PM. The process will be held according to the regulation," House Deputy Speaker Agus Hermanto said.

Baca juga
"He will have a coordinating role for national financial affairs. We will establish the job desk for the newly-formed position," he added.

Utut currently serves as the deputy head of House Comitte X. He also serves as the leader of PDI Perjuangan Faction.

The 53-year-old politician is an Indonesian chess Grandmaster. He is Indonesia's top-rated player of all-time.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0862 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv