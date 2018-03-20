House to Inaugurate New Deputy Speaker

Jakarta: The House of Representatives will inaugurate PDI Perjuangan lawmaker Utut Adianto as its new deputy speaker this afternoon.



"The ceremony will be held at around 2:00 PM. The process will be held according to the regulation," House Deputy Speaker Agus Hermanto said.

"He will have a coordinating role for national financial affairs. We will establish the job desk for the newly-formed position," he added.Utut currently serves as the deputy head of House Comitte X. He also serves as the leader of PDI Perjuangan Faction.The 53-year-old politician is an Indonesian chess Grandmaster. He is Indonesia's top-rated player of all-time.(WAH)