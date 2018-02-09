En
Burger

Most Popular

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Celebrates National Press Day in Padang

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    09 Februari 2018 15:59 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Celebrates National Press Day in Padang
President Joko Widodo (Photo: Antara/Widodo S Jusuf)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended National Press Day celebration in Padang, West sumatra on Friday, February 9, 2018.

"Press is still important for finding facts, spreading aspirations and developing visions. Press is still needed as the pillar of the nation," Jokowi said.

Baca juga
"Mainstream media will be seriously challenged by social media. Mass media will be difficult to compete against social media," he added.

The Indonesia Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) politician traveled to Sawahlunto city a day earlier. He handed over a land certificate for the family of national press figure Djamaludin Adinegoro.

The media-savvy politician arrived at West Sumatra province on Wednesday. He visited a number of regions during the tour.

"I always support the press to seek the truth," he stated.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 1.8414 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv