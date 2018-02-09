Jokowi Celebrates National Press Day in Padang

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended National Press Day celebration in Padang, West sumatra on Friday, February 9, 2018.



"Press is still important for finding facts, spreading aspirations and developing visions. Press is still needed as the pillar of the nation," Jokowi said.

"Mainstream media will be seriously challenged by social media. Mass media will be difficult to compete against social media," he added.The Indonesia Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) politician traveled to Sawahlunto city a day earlier. He handed over a land certificate for the family of national press figure Djamaludin Adinegoro.The media-savvy politician arrived at West Sumatra province on Wednesday. He visited a number of regions during the tour."I always support the press to seek the truth," he stated.(WAH)