NU to Hold Events to Celebrate National Santri Day

Jakarta: Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) is planning a number of events to commemorate the National Santri Day that will be observed on October 22.
A santri is considered to be a Muslim who practices a more orthodox version of Islam. The term is also used for students who study in Islamic boarding schools.
The National Santri Day was introduced by the government in 2015. It was supported by various Islamic organizations including NU.
"The main event was held at the National Monument complex last year. It will be held in West Java this year," NU secretary general Helmy Faisal told reporters on Wednesday.
Established in 1926, NU is the largest Islamic organization in Indonesia. Founded by Hasjim Asjari, the base of its support is in East Java.
"We will hold the Santripreneur Awards to support start-ups created by santris," NU official Marsyudi Suhud said.
(WAH)
