Social Affairs Minister Meets KPK Leaders, Eyes Stronger Cooperation

Jakarta: Social Affairs Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita on Friday met with Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) leaders to increase cooperation between the two institutions.



"The president has instructed me to implement good governance practices in the ministry" Agus said.

"We want to know more about anti-corruption activities from KPK," he added.The Golkar Party politician was inaugurated by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on August 24. His predecessor Idrus Marham was named as a graft suspect few days earlier."We know his competency. We think it's the right decision," Jokowi told reporter after the swearing-in ceremony."He will continue the relief efforts in West Nusa Tenggara. He will also continue preparations of next year's Hope Family Program," Jokowi added(WAH)