Fishing Boat Sinks in Jember, at Least 5 Dead

Jakarta: At least five people were killed after a fishing boat sank near Puger, Jember, East Java on Thursday, July 19, 2018.



"The incident occured at around 08:15 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB) near Puger Kulon village. The fishing boat carried 21 crew at the time," Jember Police head Adjunct Senior Commissioner Kusworo Wibowo said.

"Nine people are alive. The other seven are still missiing," the police official added.The vessel reportedly was hit by big waves during the return journey. It was captained by the boatowner itself named Dirman.Authorities have deployed its personnel to search the missing persons. They also have brought the survivors to the nearest medical centers."The search and rescue operation is still on going. Hopefully we could find all of them," he added.(WAH)